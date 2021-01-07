Drivers are being advised to keep their vehicles serviced and MOT’d during the third national lockdown.

The reminder comes from the AA who is warning that cars not being used are arguably more in need of service than those in use.

It points to the UK government guidance that says MOT, servicing and repair centres are essential retail and therefore remain open during Lockdown 3.

Motorists also shouldn’t think there will be another MOT extension.

As reported by Car Dealer, the government his unlikely to reinstate Lockdown 1’s six-moth extension after a backlog of MOTs was created, causing pressure on the UK’s service and repair network.

Drivers are able to search for slots at local MOT stations and have their vehicles collected and delivered thanks to handy online tools like AA Smart Care, for instance.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said’ ‘With many people either working from home or furloughed, some drivers may be tempted to just let their vehicle bypass the MOT date and only arrange it when they think lockdown restrictions will be eased.

‘However, cars sat parked up for long periods of time can lead to issues such as; battery faults, seized brakes and flat tyres. These are just some of the reasons why it is just as important, if not more so, to keep your car regularly maintained.

‘There will be no MOT extension this time around, so car owners will need to ensure they fulfil their usual maintenance commitments. Likewise, servicing timescales still apply to keep a vehicle under warranty.

“Action throughout the lockdown could mean people can avoid a larger repair bill just as they want to start using their car again.’

