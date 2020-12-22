The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has announced it is changing the way MOT testers will be disciplined from January 11, 2021.

The changes are being introduced to allow for some problems to be dealt with immediately rather than the current points system.

This will instead be replaced with ‘predetermined sanctions’ for issues, which the DVSA calls ‘shortcomings’.

In the update published this week, the DVSA explained that these changes will mean ‘less uncertainty for the authorised examiner (AE) and tester, as they will know the outcome straight away’.

It added that it will improve the system as ‘it’s a straightforward process for everyone’ and it ‘frees up our enforcement teams to concentrate on more serious issues’.

The shortcomings that will have sanctions apply include not calibrating MOT equipment, having defects in major pieces of testing equipment, mandatory signs and notices not being displayed correctly and if a new vehicle record is created that doesn’t match the one presented.

If any of these are found there are now three levels of sanctions.

At Level 1 the DVSA will give advice. If another issue is found, this becomes Level 2 and there will be a temporary suspension notice issued, and at Level 3 a disciplinary case will begin.

An MOT tester will reach Level 3 if multiple cases of the same shortcoming are found in a five-year period.

In the update, DVSA wrote: ‘From January 11, 2021, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is changing the way that some disciplinary actions are dealt with.

‘The changes have been implemented following feedback from the trade, the case review team, and vehicle examiners. This new process will allow some shortcomings to be dealt with immediately when they are found.’

It added: ‘Where the outcome of the case would normally lead to cessation (other than single offence cessation) DVSA currently consider credit points.

‘As the consideration of credit points is only applicable in this scenario DVSA is removing credit points and moving to a process where in all cases AEs and testers can provide relevant mitigation that will be considered and may lead to a reduction in the sanction that is imposed.

‘This means that DVSA can apply the same process to all cases, and decisions can be made fairer and more proportionate.’