CarShop – Used Car Supermarket of the Year Winner 2022

When it comes to competition it doesn’t get much more competitive than in the car supermarket world.

Keeping standards high and customers happy is key, and our judges looked for evidence of that in the Used Car Supermarket category at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car awards.

Coming out top in this award gives huge marketing clout to any winner.

Taking home highly commended awards were Carbase and Fords of Winsford. But the winner showed its competitive edge.

Sytner-owned CarShop has incredible online scores and seriously impressed our mystery shoppers with a brilliant service.

Collecting the award were CarShop’s digital marketing managed Sergio Collado, and Sytner Group’s head of brand Ben Scholes.

‘It is amazing to be recognised for all the hard work that has gone on this year,’ explained a jubilant Collado.

‘There are thousands of people who have put a lot of effort into making this possible.

‘We have thousands of used cars in stock at 12 locations across the country and are proud to offer the best service in the industry.

‘It’s not just about having a lot of people working for the business, it’s about having the right people working for the business.

‘Only having worked in the business for the last year and a half I think I can say that I am working with the best people in the industry.

Scholes added: ‘CarShop understands its audience, it’s an incredible business to be a part of and its levels of service are impeccable.

‘A lot of people are responsible for this. CarShop has an incredible process that allows people to get great cars.

‘It’s all about understanding who your audience is and relating to it.’

CarShop is part of Sytner Group which enjoyed a a 77 per cent rise in pre-tax profit to more than £178m last year.

Highlights during the year included being given the opportunity to represent Bugatti in Manchester as well as acquiring used car supermarket Autoworld Willenhall from Renault Retail Group.

The latter was immediately closed for refurbishment, rebranding, recruitment and training, and it reopened as CarShop Wolverhampton in October.

Pictured: The Sytner Group and CarShop teams collect their award from Mike Brewer

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below