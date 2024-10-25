Carwow appoints Daniel Boakes as new commercial director of Sell My Car division

Online marketplace Carwow has confirmed the appointment of Daniel Boakes as the new commercial director of its Sell My Car division.

In his new role, Boakes, who joins from Cox Automotive, will be responsible for driving strategic growth, enhancing customer experience, expanding market reach and reinforcing the company’s market position.

After more than a decade at Cox, he will now report to Sell My Car’s chief commercial director, Sally Foote.

During an 11 year stint at his previous employers, Boakes held a number of senior management roles. Most recently he was director of dealer development, overseeing client relationships and driving business development.

He previously also held a senior position within the buyer services team, where he supported independent dealers buying through Cox Automotive.

Commenting on his new appointment, Boakes said: ‘At Cox Automotive, I worked alongside some incredibly talented teams; joining Carwow feels like a natural next step.

‘There is a real spirit of innovation at Carwow, with everyone focused on transforming the car buying and selling experience for the benefit of dealers, OEMs and consumers.

‘I am looking forward to building new relationships with trade buyers and ensuring we’re supporting them in meaningful new ways, as well as encouraging even more consumers to sell their car through Carwow.’

Foote added: ‘We are excited to have Dan join the team to help us build further momentum for Sell My Car.

‘As part of our ambitious growth strategy, we are now pushing for more sellers and buyers, with a focus on securing and listing the stock that dealers really want.

‘During 2024, we’ve added around 20,000 units of fresh used stock to our daily auctions each month plus introduced round-the-clock bidding, changed our charging model and put in new measures to protect retailers against financial loss.

‘We’ll be making additional changes through 2025 and further scaling the operation – aided by the addition of all-new marketplaces linked to the media brands we recently purchased, including Auto Express.’