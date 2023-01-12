Charity Ben launches text support service as ‘Blue Monday’ approaches

Automotive industry charity Ben has launched a new text service to help people who are struggling with their mental health.

It said it regularly saw a rise in demand for support during winter, and the forced positivity that a new year brings can feel like extra pressure to many.

Now, with the third Monday in January – aka ‘Blue Monday’ and unofficially the gloomiest day of the year – approaching on January 16, it’s launched the text service to ensure that people who are struggling or in crisis can get free and confidential help day or night.

‘Blue Monday’ got its name because of the triple whammy of cold and dark nights, post-Christmas blues plus unpaid credit card bills arriving.

The text service is being run in partnership with text messaging support service Shout.

People needing support outside of Ben’s helpline hours of 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday can simply text the word BEN to 85258 to receive four automated messages connecting them to the next available trained professional who will give support.

They will then be able to chat over text about what is troubling them and work out a plan to move forward. For example, it can be because they’re:

Feeling anxious

Having relationship issues

Experiencing problems with addiction or gambling

Feeling lonely, low in mood or depressed

Dealing with bullying, or experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide

Rachel Clift, health & wellbeing director at Ben, which Car Dealer is supporting with 10 per cent of ticket sales from our inaugural Car Dealer Live conference being donated to the charity, said: ‘We are delighted to be launching our text service in advance of “Blue Monday” as we know this will be a hugely valuable new resource for people who need our help.

‘The fact that people can now contact us and receive support at any time, day or night, means that we can offer potentially life-saving support to our automotive family who may be struggling or in crisis.’

She added: ‘Sometimes people prefer to text rather than speak on the phone, as it can be easier to share how we truly feel, to chat discreetly if there are others in earshot, or to talk about things that are causing us shame or embarrassment over text rather than having to say them out loud.

‘Our existing webchat during the day and now a dedicated out-of-hours text support service gives our community another way of accessing vital help and may make a crucial difference to someone who is thinking of harming themselves or taking more drastic action in a time of crisis.

‘We want people to know that we are here, any time, for a judgment-free, confidential chat.’

