Chinese car maker Xpeng has delivered its first batch of vehicles to Europe ahead of wider expansion plans.

One hundred Xpeng G3 crossovers have been delivered to customers across 28 cities and towns in Norway, with the most northern being Bodø, just north of the Arctic Circle.

It’s unsurprising the car maker has chosen Norway as the first location for its European launch. Electric cars accounted for more than 60 per cent of total car sales in September 2020, and between January and September more than 48,000 electric cars were registered.

Xpeng said it will expand its international offerings to other countries that have ‘supportive government policies, advanced EV infrastructure and high EV awareness’, though it’s unclear at this stage if the UK is included in the European roll-out.

He Xiaopeng, CEO of Xpeng, said: ‘This week’s customer deliveries in Norway represent a key milestone in Xpeng’s aspirations to become a truly international smart EV brand.

‘Our launch in Europe comes just as consumers are shifting in increasingly large numbers to more sustainable personal transport, and at a tipping point where governments around the world are stepping up their zero emission efforts.

‘We look forward to being a significant driver in accelerating that transition.’

The Xpeng G3 is an electric crossover with a range of about 280 miles. It has features such as a panoramic windscreen, advanced driver assistance systems and voice control. It costs the equivalent of £30,300.

Xpeng said it will follow up the G3 with its P7 electric sports saloon which will go on sale in Europe within the next 12 months.