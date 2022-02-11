Chorley Group MG moves into brand new multi-million pound showroom after outgrowing old site

Chorley MG in Lancashire is moving into a brand new state-of-the-art showroom after the dealer group expanded its relationship with the British carmaker.

Chorley Group’s previous MG dealership delivered more than 650 new cars last year leading the firm to expand in order to carry on growing.

It has now moved into a multi-million pound showroom located just 200 metres from the old dealership on Foxhole Road, Chorley.

The site can hold up to seven vehicles in its showroom display and has a dedicated servicing, aftersales and dual class seven MOT bay.

The ultra-modern premises carry a range of new and used cars and has on-site EV charging.

Adam Turner, Chorley Group managing director, said: ‘We are really proud to continue our investment in the local community and the MG brand.

‘The exponential growth of the MG brand in the UK has been incredible and enabled us to make this statement investment in the flagship store.

‘Our growth plans are matched by MG’s bold ambitions, and we look forward to continuing to grow with them.’

Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor commercial director, added: ‘We are delighted to witness the opening of the new Chorley MG site and, of course, the substantial investment this represents from Chorley Group’s shareholders.

‘They are one of our consistently best-performing dealerships with a clear commitment to the brand and strong family-run values that offer the absolute best to MG customers and our ongoing partnership.’

MG currently offers six models in the UK including three plug-in cars.

All are available at MG Chorley with a comprehensive seven year warranty.