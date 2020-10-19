Citygate Automotive now has a third Skoda outlet after buying the West London franchise from Lookers.

The deal was for an undisclosed sum and comes on the heels of its purchases of West London Volkswagen and Twickenham Volkswagen from Inchcape at the beginning of 2020.

The Brentford showroom joins existing Citygate Skoda sites in Slough and Watford.

Citygate chief executive Jonathan Smith said: ‘We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Skoda and Volkswagen Group UK with this strategic acquisition in the capital, which complements our other locations.

‘With exciting new models launching across the Skoda range, we are proud to expand our portfolio and deliver excellence for the brand and our customers.’

Citygate was established in 2005 and the £220m turnover company now has 14 dealerships in London, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Berkshire and Middlesex for new and used sales plus aftersales.

As well as Skoda, it has franchises for Volkswagen, VW Commercial Vehicles, Seat, Cupra and Kia, as well as five bodyshops, two standalone PDI centres, a new car storage site plus five TPS outlets.

Image: Google Street View