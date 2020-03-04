Click Dealer promotes Debbie Fox to chief commercial officer role

CLICK Dealer has made Debbie Fox its chief commercial officer with immediate effect as part of a restructure that will see her assume responsibility for several teams.

She joined the Stoke-on-Trent company last autumn as its head of commercial, bringing with her more than 30 years’ experience of the automotive industry to support the business’s growth and development.

In her new role, she will oversee several of Click Dealer’s commercial support arms, including its marketing, sales, onboarding and training teams.

Chief executive Ollie Moxham said: ‘Since joining us, Debbie has been instrumental in developing Click Dealer’s future strategy. She has worked tirelessly on our branding, product simplification, partner collaborations and aligning our commercial department to achieving our business goals.

‘Debbie brings a wealth of experience and passion to our business, and with her leading Click Dealer’s commercial strategy we can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.

‘I know that she has begun working with her new teams already, and that they are as excited as the board are for what these changes will mean for the business.’

Fox started her career at Lombard North Central before expanding her knowledge and skills at data and valuations provider Cap HPI, automotive business intelligence supplier Jato Dynamics and data provider KeeResources. Her most recent role before joining Click Dealer, which provides dealer management systems, websites and digital marketing services, was as general manager for web-based aftersales DMS provider Athoris.

