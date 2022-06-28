Clive Brook Bradford to get multi-million-pound redevelopment with work due to start any day

Work is due to get underway on a multi-million-pound refurbishment that will see Clive Brook Bradford transformed into a state-of-the-art modern facility.

Building at the Volvo retailer is set to get underway before the end of the month with a grand unveiling pencilled in for later in the year.

The new-look showroom will feature Volvo’s signature lounge area, complete with Scandinavian furniture, free wifi and Swedish cakes and coffee.

The refurbishment will also extend to the retailer’s cosmetic repair facility and storage centre, in a bid to ease recent site congestion.

The business had originally intended to relocate to a neighbouring former Jaguar showroom but decided to stay due to existing lease arrangements and an increase in construction costs.

The retailer will also continue to offer its streamlined service to car owners, which aims to half waiting times.

Accompanying the new-look showroom is the appointment of two new team members.

Karl Davis joins the group as non-executive director, bringing 40 years of experience in the motoring industry, and Shelley Phillips has signed up to be group aftersales manager.

Clive Brook, retailer principal at Clive Brook Volvo, said: ‘This is an incredibly exciting time for Clive Brook Volvo – with the appointment of two fantastic team members and our new-look showroom soon to take shape.

‘This refurbishment is about more than a change of furniture – it’s designed to create a space where our customers can feel relaxed and at ease in an environment that provides flexible waiting, working and assessment areas.

‘With the phasing out of petrol and diesel cars in the coming years, our new state-of-the-art facility will be ready for the future, with a range of plug-in hybrid models to choose from – plus the pure electric C40 – alongside a selection of used cars from our Volvo Selekt range.

‘We cannot wait to welcome customers to our new-look home for all their Volvo requirements and, crucially, a personalised experience with our expert team.’

Main image: The sales team at Clive Brook Bradford