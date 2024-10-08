Close Brothers Motor Finance appoints John Cassidy as new managing director of sales

Close Brothers Motor Finance (CBMF) has announced today that it is appointing John Cassidy as managing director of sales.

Cassidy has held a number of senior roles at CBMF, including head of sales and operations across all sales divisions and director of commercial partners.

He first joined the business in 2009, following 17 years with HFC Bank which later merged with HSBC.

As managing director of sales, he will be responsible for overseeing the continued transformation journey of CBMF.

Cassidy commented: ‘CBMF has been on a rapid transformation journey over the past few years, and I look forward to continuing that as we enter exciting and changing times in the motor industry.

‘Economic uncertainty, the gradual move away from traditional internal combustion vehicles and changing consumer behaviours mark a very interesting time, which is why it’s so important that we strive to deliver the best possible products and services, as well as first-class guidance and support for our partners.

‘My years of experience at CBMF have given me a deep understanding of the business and I’ve always been impressed with our growth, commitment to our values and our colleague-first approach, which will remain at the heart of everything we do over the coming months and years.”

Seán Kemple, CEO motor UK and retail finance Ireland at CBMF, added: ‘John has vast and invaluable experience of the financial services industry, and knows CBMF like the back of his hand.

‘His expertise and knowledge will ensure he is best placed to lead the sales division as we continue to develop our products, enter new distribution channels and deliver excellent service to our partners and customers.’