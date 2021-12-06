Close Motor Company adds Subaru to its Peterborough site

Close Motor Company has added Subaru to its portfolio.

The Japanese manufacturer joins SsangYong and Isuzu at its showroom in Peterborough, which also handles Mitsubishi aftersales.

Managing director Simon Close told Car Dealer: ‘We see Subaru as a like-minded, forward-thinking partner who shares our future vision.

‘The range of vehicles are of exceptional build quality, the powertrains are fully hybrid and the specifications are up with the best in the industry.

‘With the addition of the full-electric Solterra arriving in 2022, Subaru really do seem to be building cars that people can relate to and want.’

Praising the Subaru UK team for the ‘exceptional’ way they had handled the process for Close Motor Company to come on board, he added: ‘What has been really pleasing and reassuring to see through the year has been Subaru’s continued growth in registrations and market share.

‘I think this has been achieved through great products which suit today’s market, great offers to the consumer, higher marketing activity and a good level of earning potential for its dealers.

‘Subaru and Close Motor Company share the same core values – we make the customer absolutely central to everything we do.

‘We, as a business, want continued sustainable growth, and if we didn’t have this as our core value we wouldn’t be able to achieve our short-, medium- and long-term goals.’

Close Motor Company formerly held the full Mitsubishi franchise in Peterborough, and also has the Mitsubishi aftersales franchise at its Suzuki dealership in Corby.

It has increased its staff headcount by three to specialise in all the brands as well.

