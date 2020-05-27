They say knowledge is king, and in a digital age the data available is incredibly powerful. But what, if like me, you’d been living in an analogue past and never even realised it?

Like most people, I imagined myself to be pretty tech savvy.

Ok, so I’m not writing code before breakfast, but I do use most social media while eating my cornflakes, am interested in online trends and enjoy using new technology.

However, in the weeks since lockdown, I’ve had my eyes opened to a whole new world of digital opportunity – and I expect many car dealers will soon be following suit.

Car Dealer Magazine was hit just as hard as the rest of the trade when the coronavirus forced dealers to shut their doors. Our lifeblood – the suppliers who advertise their services to you – were in similar situations.

We had to urgently adjust, launching a new-look website over the course of a (long) weekend, a new daily webinar in the shape of Car Dealer Live, daily email briefings and even WhatsApp breaking news groups to share our content as it happened.

The physical magazine has been halted and until we know what things look like on the other side of the pandemic it’ll stay that way.

We’ve focussed our time in the last 10 weeks on our digital offering. My days start early as we source content for the website and produce a daily news round-up from the business, motoring and news headlines… to read the rest of James’ column, download the latest digital edition of Car Dealer Magazine for free here and go to page 25

The easiest way to access it is by clicking on the digital magazine at the top of that page.

Want to read on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android. Switch your notifications on and you’ll get an alert every time a new magazine is published.