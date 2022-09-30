Commercial vehicle production nearly doubles in best August for decade

Commercial vehicle production almost doubled last month, with 6,132 new vans, buses, trucks, coaches and taxis rolling off British factory lines, according to latest figures from the SMMT.

Manufacturing volumes increased by 92.9 per cent versus August 2021, when production lines and semiconductor supplies suffered from Covid-related disruption.

The robust demand meant production was at its highest level for the month since 2012 – when 7,608 units were produced – with strong growth for vans as well as trucks and buses.

The sector also recorded its best year-to-date performance in a decade, with 64,828 CVs built in Britain – a 50.3 per cent rise on 2021.

It’s also 19.4 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic five-year average of 54,754 units, resulting in the best first eight months of a year since 2012, when 72,708 units were made between January and August.

Exports continued their double-digit growth so far this year, increasing by 78.4 per cent to 3,667 units, some 93.5 per cent of which were destined for the EU.

Meanwhile, production for the domestic market more than doubled – up 119.3 per cent compared with August 2021, reaching 2,465 units.

The SMMT said the continued growth over the year was down to strong order books amid robust demand from fleet operators.

Britain’s CV manufacturers had demonstrated resilience and the capacity to deliver for home and overseas markets in the face of major global supply disruptions and economic challenges, it added.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘Despite the toughest operating conditions in living memory, the UK’s commercial vehicle manufacturing output continues to grow, fuelled by strong demand and supported by easing disruption.

‘However, spiralling energy costs pose a long-term threat to the sector and its efforts to deliver zero-emission transport.

‘Government measures will provide short-term respite, but we need long-term action that will restore stability and boost our international competitiveness.’