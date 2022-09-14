Log in
Cost of living crisis is pushing more car buyers towards finance

  • New What Car survey finds a quarter of people have been influenced to opt for finance because of cost of living crisis
  • More than a third of buyers surveyed were looking to buy in the next four weeks
  • Survey quizzed over a 1,000 in-market buyers

Time 8:11 am, September 14, 2022

New and used car buyers are being pushed towards finance instead of cash purchases because of the cost of living crisis, new research has found.

What Car? surveyed 1,060 in-market buyers and found that of those buying via finance, a quarter (25.8 per cent) felt the cost of living crisis had influenced their decision to borrow – helping spread out the cost of purchase – while 74.2 per cent were always expecting to buy via finance.

Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and Hire Purchase (HP) plans are most popular among finance buyers, accounting for nearly two-thirds (63.4 per cent) of those buying via finance, while a quarter were undecided.

Personal Contract Hire and bank loans accounted for 9.5 per cent of planned purchases.

Of the survey respondents, 34.7 per cent said they were looking to purchase in the next four weeks, while 24.3 per cent had plans to buy within one to three months.

Nearly a fifth (19.8 per cent) of all buyers were looking to buy a fully electric vehicle.

Steve Huntingford, editor, What Car?, said: ‘The cost of living crisis is clearly influencing buying decisions, and is already impacting whether people buy via cash or finance.

‘Finance helps spread out the purchase cost over several months and, depending on the deal, buyers can simply hand the car back at the end of the contract and swap for a different model, adding flexibility and reducing commitments.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

