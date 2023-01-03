Log in

Couple arrested for stealing Audi from CarStore Nottingham after dramatic police chase

  • Police arrest couple who posed as customers to steal an Audi from CarStore Nottingham
  • Pair sped off in car whole salesman was distracted
  • Incident sparked police chase both on the road and in the sky
Time 10:36 am, January 3, 2023

A couple who sparked a dramatic police chase have been arrested for stealing an Audi from a car showroom.

The pair had claimed to be interested in buying the vehicle from CarStore Nottingham but sped off when the salesman turned his back.

Staff at the site immediately dialled 999 and police gave chase both on the road and in the sky, using a helicopter.

While trying to get away, the driver of the Audi was involved in a collision with a police car in Nottinghamshire before crossing over into nearby Leicestershire.

They then abandoned the car and tried to flee on foot but officers on the ground, assisted by the helicopter, soon tracked them down.

A 49-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The initial response came from Nottinghamshire Police before handing over to officers in their neighbouring force.

Inspector Pete Shaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: ‘This was a great bit of teamwork across the two forces and shows how closely we work together to tackle vehicle crime.

‘The officers involved were confronted with an extremely challenging incident to deal with and did an excellent job in tracking the vehicle and bringing the two suspects into custody.

‘Theft of motor vehicles is something we take extremely seriously as we know the high cost and inconvenience involved for businesses and individuals.’

