David Kendrick appointed CEO of automotive accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young Manchester

Automotive accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young Manchester has confirmed the appointment of David Kendrick as its new CEO.

Kendrick has spent the nine past years as the chairman of UHY’s national automotive group and is a regular contributor to Car Dealer, offering expert insight into the finances of the motoring industry.

He officially took up his new position on Saturday (April 1) and has already set to work leading the firm’s strategic direction.

Heading up a team of more than 140 people, he will be responsible for overseeing growth and development across all service lines as the business enters its second year of a five year plan to double in size.

Commenting on his appointment, Kendrick said: ‘I am delighted to be taking over as CEO of UHY Manchester.

‘Having seen the business more than double in size over the past few years, we enter a new exciting era with a five-year plan to double in size again.

‘Having finished year one of the plan 25 per cent ahead, we are in a fantastic position to make this happen.

‘The automotive market place is a critical one to our business both from an accounting and tax perspective but also with the M&A activity we continue to be involved in – we very much look forward to continuing this and growing over the coming years.

‘Working with our valued team and client base, we will strive to deliver market leading advice and support nationally. I am really looking forward to getting stuck in and creating an even more brilliant business.’

Kendrick takes over the position from Mark Robertson, managing partner after almost 17 years of service.

On his handover, Robertson said, ‘I am extremely grateful for the support of the partners and staff at UHY, it has been an honour and privilege to work with such a talented and dedicated team.

‘I’d like to thank all our clients for their unwavering loyalty and encouragement over the last 17 years.

‘Having worked with Dave for many years, I’ve no doubt UHY will continue to flourish and I wish him every success as CEO.’