Dealer group Clive Brook given planning permission for new Bradford Volvo dealership on former Jaguar site

A former Jaguar showroom in Bradford is to be transformed into a state-of-the-art Volvo dealership after planning permission was granted by the local council.

Local dealer group Clive Brook has been given the green light to ‘rebrand and refurbish’ the site, which is currently vacant.

The firm has Volvo dealerships in Huddersfield and Bradford, including one a stones’ throw from its ‘prominent’ new site.

It has been given permission by the local authority to install 13 EV charging points as well as upgrading facilities inside.

Workshop and sales capacity will also be improved as a result of the planned upgrades, reports the Telegraph & Argus.

In its application, Clive Brook Ltd said: ‘The proposed extensions will not only make it possible for the business to accommodate current brand requirements, they effectively future proof the business by increasing workshop and sales capacity.

‘The resulting high quality motor retail environment will retain local employment and reinforce the applicant’s commitment as a major contributor to the local economy, whilst respecting the needs of the local community within the immediate vicinity of the site.’

After careful consideration, the local planning committee gave the go-ahead to the proposals.

Planning officers said the changes will provide ’employment opportunities’ and ‘support future sustainable transport’.

Pic: Clive Brook’s existing Volvo dealership a short distance from the new site