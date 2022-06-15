Dealer group Sytner agrees deal to be official partner of Goodwood Festival of Speed

Dealer group Sytner has agreed a new deal to be an official partner of this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The retailer will be showcasing all of the brands it represents and hosting guests in a special Sytner Lounge.

The area will allow festival goers to relax, grab a cup of coffee and learn more about the Car Dealer Top 100 business.

Among the cars on show will be the Alpina B4 Gran Coupé, which will be showcased in the First Glance Paddock.

Darren Edwards, CEO at Sytner Group, said: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with Goodwood Festival of Speed for another year.

‘The event is a treat for anyone who loves beautiful cars and the thrill of seeing them in person, as well as race up the famous hill climb.’

The Festival of Speed is this year taking place between June 23 and June 26.

The central feature will pay tribute to half a century of BMW’s M Division with the much-anticipated M3 Estate expected to be unveiled.

Former F1 World Champion, Jenson Button, will be among those to take on the famous hillclimb.