Dealer group Unity expands with MG in Coventry as it opens standalone showroom

Unity Automotive has opened a standalone MG dealership in Coventry to run alongside its multi-franchise showroom in the city that also sells the marque.

Coventry MG is operating from Pilot Park in tandem with Unity Coventry at Balsall Common, which represents Isuzu, SsangYong and Subaru as well.

Unity said it was expanding with the brand, which had led it to offer two MG locations within 10 miles of each other.

Unity Automotive sales and marketing director Elliott Cartwright said: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with MG at this exciting time, as both Unity Automotive and MG Motor are growing rapidly.

‘MG, especially with its electric models, is a brand that fits well into our business in the busy West Midlands, where the historic MG brand is well loved and regarded.’

MG Motor commercial director Guy Pigounakis said: ‘We are very pleased to welcome Unity into the MG family with its Coventry site, which is a fantastic opportunity to work together on increasing MG’s market presence.

‘The location is a great strategic fit for our network, helping us to reach an even wider customer base right in the heart of the country.’

The newly built site at Pilot Park has the complete range of MG vehicles, and sells new as well as used cars.

The eco-friendly and carbon-neutral dealership also offers on-site EV charging, servicing and aftersales, plus dedicated service and MOT bays and can give specialist advice to Motability customers.