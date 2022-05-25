Dealer group Vertu pledges £100,000 investment to install defibrillators at all of its 160 showrooms

Dealer group Vertu is investing more than £100,000 installing defibrillators at all of its 160 showrooms, it has been announced.

The firm began fitting the life-saving devices at its sites in March and it is hoped that the roll-out will be complete by the end of this month.

Each unit costs £650 to install and there will be one at all Bristol Street Motors, Vertu Motors, Vertu Motorcycles and Macklin Motors dealerships.

Bosses say they have committed to the investment in order to safeguard colleagues, customers and all other visitors.

According to the British Heart Foundation, there are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK each year.

Research has shown that deploying a defibrillator within 3–5 minutes of collapse can produce survival rates as high as 50–70 per cent.

Kevin Middlemiss, health & safety manager at Vertu Motors plc, said: ‘Safeguarding the health and safety of our colleagues, customers and visitors at our sites is of paramount importance.

‘We never rest on our laurels and are continuously risk assessing and, where necessary, will update safety procedures and systems to meet changing circumstances and practices.

‘We have colleagues trained in first aid, but a defibrillator enhances a person’s chances of survival in the event of a cardiac arrest, so we are pleased to be rolling them out across all our dealerships.’

He added: ‘The beauty of defibrillators these days is that they are really easy to use.

‘The machine literally talks users through how to attach the defibrillator pads – it will then assess the heart rhythm and will only tell people to deliver a shock if it’s needed.’

As the devices continue to be installed, staff at all sites are being taught how to use them in the case of an emergency.

There is also a video on the group’s internal communications system where they can refresh their knowledge at any time.

Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors plc, said: ‘Installing these defibrillators is an extension of the duty of care we are committed to providing in all our dealerships.

‘In addition, in case of a medical emergency, the devices will provide some reassurance to our colleagues, customers and any members of the nearby community.

‘Defibrillators have the potential to be real life savers and will buy people time until an ambulance crew arrives in the event of someone taking ill in one of our dealerships.’