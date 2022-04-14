Dealers into charitable spirit and hand out Easter eggs to children

Dealers have got into the charitable spirit this week by delivering Easter eggs to children.

Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan has handed out Easter eggs to every child at Ash Green Community School, which saw four classrooms destroyed following a serious arson attack in February.

Ten appliances and an aerial ladder fought the fire, with up to 50 firefighters from Calderdale, Kirklees and Bradford attending the incident.

Kelly Sirmond, admin manager at the dealership, who is a former pupil at the school as are her children, co-ordinated the donation after wanting to do something to put a smile on the children’s faces after a difficult few weeks.

Along with the Easter Bunny, dealership colleagues presented an Easter egg to every one of the 238 children at the school, who are being taught in undamaged areas of the school, including the hall and gym.

Nissan is also making a cash donation to the school to help with the purchase of books and other equipment.

Sirmond said: ‘It was heart-breaking to see the school, which my children and I have such fond memories of, burning and badly damaged.

‘When I told my colleagues and Jamie, our general manager, about it, they immediately said that we must do something for the pupils. With Easter looming, it seemed appropriate to hand out some eggs.

‘It was wonderful to see the children’s faces light up and I hope they all enjoy the chocolate treat.’

Jamie Priestley, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan, who was the company’s general manager of the Year in 2021, said: ‘Being a part of the local community is very important to everyone at Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan.

‘Kelly was determined to do something for the pupils at her old school, Ash Green, so we ordered nearly 250 Easter Eggs to take along to the school before they broke up for the holidays.

‘It was great fun and I’d like to thank the Halifax Panthers rugby players, Titus Gwaze and Adam Tangata, who came along to help us distribute the goodies.’

Sytner Group’s Derby Audi dealership, meanwhile, has donated 100 Easter eggs to the charity Children First Derby.

The charity relieves distress and suffering experienced by families and children in the local community.

Its work can be seen in outcomes such as school attendance, self-esteem, confidence and reduced social isolation.

Children First Derby offer three distinct services, supervised contact services for looked after children, family support services and mentoring services.

Lesley Page, accounts assistant at Derby Audi, said: ‘Derby Audi wanted to donate the Easter eggs to a local children’s charity for children who, due to their circumstances, wouldn’t receive one this year.

‘Children First Derby was nominated to us by the Derby Women’s Centre (Domestic Violence Support Centre) in Derby who we have recently donated items to.’

Louise Webb, fundraising officer at Children First Derby, said: ‘I’d like to thank Derby Audi for their efforts, hard work and generosity for donating 100 Easter eggs to us this year.

‘With special thanks to Lesley for organising the collection, we really do appreciate everyone’s support.

‘Our team is now busy distributing the eggs to all of our supported children and young people, making sure they receive their chocolate treats just in time for Easter.’

Page added: ‘Colleagues at Derby Audi are thrilled that children in the local community will be receiving an Easter egg this year and were more than willing to help me deliver them to the centre.’

Top picture: Halifax Panther Titus Gwaze, Kelly Sirmond, Jamie Priestley (both Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan and Halifax Panther Adam Tangata with the Easter Bunny and children from Ash Green Community School