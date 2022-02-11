Log in
Left to right John Doolan, Lynne Jones, Sam Bannister, Peter Bree, Mark Super (General Manager) Dawn O’Neil, Brian ZiulaLeft to right John Doolan, Lynne Jones, Sam Bannister, Peter Bree, Mark Super (General Manager) Dawn O’Neil, Brian Ziula

News

Dealership donates Christmas party money to hospice in memory of service manager’s daughter

  • Macklin Motors Glasgow Ford gives more than £600 to Kilbryde Hospice
  • Money was to have gone on dealership Christmas party but staff gave up their night out
  • Showroom is to look at other fundraisers for hospice

Time 27 seconds ago

A Glasgow dealership has donated more than £600 that was to have gone on its staff Christmas party to a hospice instead in memory of a team member’s daughter.

Laura Doogan, who was the daughter of Macklin Motors Glasgow Ford service manager John Doogan and his wife Sadie, had cancer and was cared for by Kilbryde Hospice.

More than £600 was given to the hospice by the dealership.

Advert

John said: ‘My wife Sadie and I are extremely grateful for the fantastic care and love that Laura received from the staff at Kilbryde Hospice.

‘They really went above and beyond, and even made a dream come true for Laura in the days leading up to her untimely death from cancer.

‘She loved dairy cows from being a little girl and they arranged for a calf to be brought in, which she was able to feed.

‘It is very generous of my colleagues to forego their party and instead donate the money to the hospice in memory of Laura.’

Advert

Dealership general manager Mark Super said: ‘My colleagues and I were extremely saddened about Laura’s death, and we wanted to support John and Sadie by doing something in Laura’s memory.

‘Supporting such a great cause has brought a real sense of community to the dealership, and we plan to continue the relationship with the hospice by looking at other ways to fundraise for it.’

Lesley Wiggins, the hospice’s senior Fundraising and commercial manager, said: ‘Without the generosity such as that shown by the big-hearted colleagues of Macklin Motors Glasgow Ford, we would not be able to provide our much-needed services.

‘We are indebted to them for giving up a night out and instead donating the money to us.’

Laura’s age and date of death weren’t given.

Pictured from left are John Doolan, Lynne Jones, Sam Bannister, Peter Bree, Mark Super, Dawn O’Neil and Brian Ziula

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190