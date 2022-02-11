Dealership donates Christmas party money to hospice in memory of service manager’s daughter

A Glasgow dealership has donated more than £600 that was to have gone on its staff Christmas party to a hospice instead in memory of a team member’s daughter.

Laura Doogan, who was the daughter of Macklin Motors Glasgow Ford service manager John Doogan and his wife Sadie, had cancer and was cared for by Kilbryde Hospice.

More than £600 was given to the hospice by the dealership.

John said: ‘My wife Sadie and I are extremely grateful for the fantastic care and love that Laura received from the staff at Kilbryde Hospice.

‘They really went above and beyond, and even made a dream come true for Laura in the days leading up to her untimely death from cancer.

‘She loved dairy cows from being a little girl and they arranged for a calf to be brought in, which she was able to feed.

‘It is very generous of my colleagues to forego their party and instead donate the money to the hospice in memory of Laura.’

Dealership general manager Mark Super said: ‘My colleagues and I were extremely saddened about Laura’s death, and we wanted to support John and Sadie by doing something in Laura’s memory.

‘Supporting such a great cause has brought a real sense of community to the dealership, and we plan to continue the relationship with the hospice by looking at other ways to fundraise for it.’

Lesley Wiggins, the hospice’s senior Fundraising and commercial manager, said: ‘Without the generosity such as that shown by the big-hearted colleagues of Macklin Motors Glasgow Ford, we would not be able to provide our much-needed services.

‘We are indebted to them for giving up a night out and instead donating the money to us.’

Laura’s age and date of death weren’t given.

Pictured from left are John Doolan, Lynne Jones, Sam Bannister, Peter Bree, Mark Super, Dawn O’Neil and Brian Ziula