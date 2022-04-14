Log in
Dealership group Lookers turns headquarters into staff ‘collaboration hub’

  • Flexible workspace has been created for Lookers’ hybrid teams
  • Touchdown areas and ‘focus pods’ are among the adaptations
  • Lookers says transformation of building reflects new way of working

Lookers has turned its headquarters into a ‘collaboration hub’ for its hybrid teams.

The specially designed flexible workspace has creative hubs and private spaces plus an onsite café, all of which Lookers says reflects a new, more modern way of working.

Employees and visitors can use touchdown workspaces as well as ‘focus pods’, super-speed wi-fi, a technology ‘bar’ and an online meeting room booking system.

A new Mini Electric is on display in the reception area, and there are 12 new electric charging points in the car park.

Chris Whitaker, Lookers’ chief people officer, said: ‘We wanted a new space that accurately reflects Lookers’ culture and ethos and who we are today – an ambitious, technology-driven, forward-thinking business.

‘During the pandemic, we seamlessly adapted to working from home and now we are adapting yet again, but in a much more flexible way that supports our hybrid working policy and which provides our central functions with flexibility in where they work, interact and meet and greet their colleagues and guests.’

Lookers House is based in Timperley, Greater Manchester, and covers some 2,000 sq metres (21,528 sq ft) across three floors.

Chief information officer Andy Garrett said: ‘Our new-look head office supports modern workplace well-being, enhanced productivity and flexibility for every employee, and reflects the company’s ethos and its people-first policy.

‘We have made an important investment in technology to ensure we have a bright, collaborative and spacious working space, enabled wireless connectivity and a tech bar to help our colleagues with any IT support on site.

‘This also underpins our commitment to ongoing transformation, to innovation and to our commitment to ensuring Lookers retains its position as one of the UK’s and Ireland’s top employers.’

