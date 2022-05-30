Dealerships notched up sevenfold-plus rise in profit to £764m last year, according to new figures

Car dealerships in the UK made a combined profit of £764m last year – a sevenfold-plus rise on 2020’s £105m, according to new figures.

Chartered accountants UHY Hacker Young said a boost in demand following the pandemic led to the massive 628 per cent increase.

Sales of new car sales rose by 32 per cent in April 2021, with 141,583 vehicles shifted versus the lockdown-hit 2020, said City AM.

UHY Hacker Young said dealerships benefited by the upswing in used car prices caused by a drop in car production as a result of shortages in raw materials and supply chain problems caused by coronavirus, according to City AM.

Ian McMahon, UHY Hacker Young’s automotive partner, was quoted as saying: ‘The rise in profits has been much needed after the damage the pandemic did to the industry.

‘Some dealership groups wouldn’t have survived without government assistance in 2020 but in 2021 they had a boom year of sales and rising used stock values.’

Car production in April 2022 fell by 11.3 per cent with just 60,554 units leaving factory gates, with the SMMT blaming the global semiconductor shortage, the effect of the war in Ukraine on supply chains, plus model and structural changes.

By way of comparison, a total 70,971 cars were made in April 2019, versus 127,970 in April 2018.

According to Neil Shah, director of research at Edison’s Group, the drop in output will hit the number of used cars coming to market, said City AM.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘The UK car industry is exposed to a host of issues that are undermining output and competitiveness.

‘Global chip shortages and supply chain disruption are exacerbated by spiralling energy costs, additional trading costs and slowing global markets.

‘The foundations of the sector are strong and the transition to zero and ultra-low emission vehicles continues apace but we need more policies and measures that support manufacturing and encourage investment into the UK at this most challenging of times.’