Dec 12: No 10 Christmas quiz photo emerges; Boosters for 30-39 yr-olds from Monday; Mercedes approved for Level 3 autonomous driving

PM accused of ‘culture of disregard’ for Covid rules as quiz photo emerges

Boris Johnson has been accused of presiding over a ‘culture of disregard for the rules’ after a picture emerged of him taking part in an online Downing Street quiz flanked by colleagues.

The image, reported by the Sunday Mirror, shows a screen with the prime minister sitting in front of a laptop in the No 10 library. One of his colleagues is draped in tinsel.

Downing Street said the Conservative Party leader had ‘briefly’ taken part ‘virtually’ in the quiz. The Sunday Mirror reported the event happened on December 15.

Covid-19 boosters for millions more as Omicron cases increase

Covid-19 booster jabs will be available to millions more people in England this week as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.

The national booking system will open to everyone aged 30 to 39 from Monday so they can make appointments to get a booster three months on from their second Covid-19 jab.

The move comes amid concerns the UK is facing a major wave of infections in January.

Watchdog launches probe after man shot dead in incident with armed police

A man has died after an incident involving armed police in Kensington.

The police watchdog is investigating what happened in west London on Saturday afternoon when the man died after he sustained gunshot wounds.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a man with a firearm seen entering a bank and bookmakers near Marloes Road at 3.04pm. The force said the man was then seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the area. At 3.19pm, armed officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate next to Kensington Gardens.

Saturday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in five states

A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, has ripped across the middle of the US in a storm front that killed dozens across five states.

‘I pray that there will be another rescue. I pray that there will be another one or two,’ Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said, as crews sifted through the wreckage of a candle factory in Mayfield, where 110 people were working overnight on Friday when the storm hit.

Beshear said upwards of 70 may have been killed when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles in his state and that the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.

Porsche drivers sentenced for speeding at more than 100mph in YouTube video

Two men who appeared on YouTube driving Porches at speeds of more than 100mph have been given suspended prison sentences.

David Murray and Timur Khayrov, both 30, drove from their homes in Scotland to North Wales in March last year to record footage for YouTube channel Vehicle Villains.

But the video, filmed in the style of BBC show Top Gear, was also spotted by police and the men were charged with dangerous driving. Both men were given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Liz Truss pledges another £75m in aid to Afghanistan at G7 meeting

A further £75m in aid is to be given to Afghanistan by the UK to help address its worsening humanitarian situation, Liz Truss has announced.

The foreign secretary said the commitment would help save lives and ‘support stability in the region’.

It follows discussions among G7 foreign ministers in Liverpool on Saturday about what co-ordinated action can be taken in Afghanistan, along with how to engage with the Taliban rulers.

Mercedes-Benz receives certification for automated driving technology

Mercedes-Benz has received certification that will allow the use of its Level 3 automated driving technology.

The German firm has been granted system approval by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), which means that next year, customers will be able to buy an S-Class or EQS with Drive Pilot

This will allow them to drive in ‘conditionally automated mode’ at speeds of up to 37mph while in heavy traffic or on congested sections of motorway. While in this mode, the driver can legally perform ancillary tasks on the central display, such as replying to work emails, watching a movie or doing online shopping.

Weather outlook

A mixed picture today, reports BBC Weather, with cloud in the south and bright spells turning to showers in the north. It’ll be breezy in the west.

Cloudy with blustery showers in places this evening. Tonight, clear spells for most with the odd spot of rain.