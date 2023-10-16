Dodgy used car dealer facing fraud trial for failing to deliver vehicles as promised

A dodgy used car dealer is to face trial after he was accused of repeatedly taking money for vehicles which he then failed to deliver.

Simon Retallick, boss of Glebe Motor Company in Stockton, has been charged with 17 counts of fraud and accused of continuing a business with the intent to defraud creditors.

The charges relate to 13 cars sold by the firm between May 2020 and October 2021, which prosecutors say were not delivered to customers as promised.

Among the vehicles were a BMW 325 M Sport, a Peugeot Bipper van, and an Atlas Applause super static caravan.

Teesside Live reports that Retallick is also accused of trying to sell a white Mini Cooper he did not own and failing to refund a separate customer for a faulty Seat Leon.

Last week, the defendant appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court where he failed to enter pleas to any of the charges against him and he will now face a jury trial at a later date.

The dealer appeared in the dock wearing a blue coat, jeans and trainers and spoke to confirm his address in Fulthorpe Road in Norton, Stockton.

He was granted unconditional bail will now attend Teesside Crown Court on November 9.

According to Companies House, Glebe Motor Company was dissolved in October 2021 – around the time the offences are said to have ended.

Retallick remains a director of another dealership – S Retail NE Ltd – but the firm’s accounts are overdue and an active proposal to have the company struck off is currently in place.

This is not the first time that Retallick has been in trouble with the law. In 2013, he narrowly avoided jail after selling a ‘death trap’ Ford Ka to a student.

He was later charged with 26 offences relating to his work as a director of S Retail and Glebe Motor Company, including a £15,500 theft.

Pictured: Teesside Crown and County Court, where Retallick will appear next month.