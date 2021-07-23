Dynamo Taxis will continue building vehicles in Britain amidst ongoing expansion programme

Dyanamo Motor Company will continue its ongoing expansion programme after it was announced the electric taxi company will continue to produce vehicles in the UK.

The firm, a partner of Nissan, will continue to grow in the coming years and is planning to hire an additional 275 people.

The move will bring the company’s workforce up to 300 UK members with the eventual goal of building 10,000 taxis and commercial/privately owned vehicles per year by 2026.

Dynamo currently work alongside Nissan to produce conversions of its electric e-NV200 van.

Since production started last year, 170 of the ‘Dynamo Taxis’ have been delivered.

The company is also hoping to raise £2m through the Seedrs investment website, having already received £1.6m.

Through this investment, Dynamo will be able to increase production of its taxis at its Coventry factory, move into other sectors that require wheelchair accessible vehicles, and add a last-mile delivery van to its line-up.

Brendan O’Toole, founder of Dynamo Motor Company said: ‘We’re on a mission to change the way people move around the UK, especially in built-up areas like cities where pollution is a problem.

‘Our fundraiser will assist in our mission to further our commitment to UK jobs and working with suppliers to increase their growth and further introduce all-electric mobility solutions.’

To be classed as a black cab, Dynamo makes over 1,000 modifications to the Nissan e-NV200, including increasing the roof height, building wheelchair accessibility and making sure it can complete the 25-foot turning circle required for certification.

The Dynamo Taxi has a 40kWh battery with a 170-mile range.

Prices start at £47,995 including the £7,500 plug-in car grant.