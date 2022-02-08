Eastbourne Car Auctions and Caffyns strike new remarketing deal

Eastbourne Car Auctions and Caffyns have told of their delight and pride that their remarketing partnership is to continue.

As part of the new agreement, ECA will continue to supply storage and logistics to the group’s 16 locations and nine major franchises.

The two-year deal will see circa 5,000 Caffyns vehicles remarketed through ECA’s established disposal channels.

Vehicles will be offered via physical auctions, dedicated online auctions, buy-it-now sales and Your4Court – a trade-only app designed by ECA with Caffyns that allows vehicles to remain on dealership forecourts, maximising retail opportunity while being marketed for a trade sale.

As well as more than 55 years of nurturing its own database, being part of the National Association of Motor Auctions gives ECA access to a nationwide database of potential buyers.

Gary Holman, regional director of Caffyns, said: ‘Caffyns are very pleased to have reached an agreement with ECA and look forward to continuing to build on our already-strong relationship.

‘Since we have been using ECA, we have benefited from their professional, forward-thinking attitude and have enjoyed a simple, no-fuss approach to our day-to-day business.’

ECA director Jon Mitchell added: ‘We are proud to continue to have Caffyns as a vendor.

‘This is testament to dedicated teams on both sides whose joint commitment make this such a successful partnership.

‘Listening to our partners’ needs is the reason we have such long-standing relationships to be proud of, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Caffyns.’