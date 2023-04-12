Eastern Western Motor Group confirms expansion with new sites in Dundee and Perth

Eastern Western Motor Group has announced a major expansion programme after agreeing new deals to represent Toyota and Lexus.

The West Lothian-based outfit will represent both brands at a purpose built site in Dundee – the first time Lexus has ever had a presence in the city.

Meanwhile, the Car Dealer Top 100 group will also be opening a new Toyota-only showroom around 20 miles away in Perth.

The two Toyota businesses will trade as ‘Barnetts Toyota’ while the Lexus site will go under the name Lexus Dundee.

The premises in Dundee will also be home to Eastern Western’s own-brand, used car supermarket ‘Car Deal Warehouse’.

Confirming the news, Keith Duncan, group managing director at Eastern Western Motor Group said he was ‘delighted’.

He wrote on LinkedIn: ‘I am delighted to report Eastern Western Motor Group is just about to start work on a major Toyota and Lexus expansion project.

‘We are delighted to have been appointed as Toyota dealers for both Dundee & Perth and as Lexus dealers for Dundee.

‘Lexus has never been represented in Dundee and speaking as a Dundonian, I am delighted the luxury brand is being launched in my home town.

‘The Toyota businesses will trade as “Barnetts Toyota” expanding the respected Dundee brand “Barnetts” to four brands in the city.

‘The Lexus business will adopt the normal geographic identifier for Lexus sites, trading as Lexus Dundee.’

He added: ‘Our Dundee development is a state-of-the-art, brand new site on Dunsinane Avenue (off the Camperdown roundabout, or ‘circle’ as we say in Dundee!) and will feature the latest iteration of both Toyota and Lexus showroom designs.

‘Eastern Western has a long and successful history with the Toyota & Lexus brands and the Toyota and Lexus teams cannot wait to get involved in new territories with such brilliant, cutting-edge brands.’

Building work is now set to get underway in both cities ahead of planned openings in the autumn of this year.

Bosses are also launching a recruitment drive as they look to hire the best available staff to work at the new dealerships.

Duncan added: ‘The building work on both Dundee and Perth is just about to start and the locals will see large signage erected, presenting the new businesses and importantly, advising everyone we are on the look out for top quality staff, who would like to work for a respectful & successful business as well as two of the world’s best car brands.

‘The Dundee and Perth projects will be completed late autumn, this year.’