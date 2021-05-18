Log in
Eight Kia dealers win top-rated customer satisfaction award

  • Reputation named eight Kia dealers for outstanding customer service and satisfaction
  • Kia dealerships collectively scored higher than other manufacturers’ networks
  • The eight dealers were scored on criteria including customer reviews, response time and SEO

Eight Kia dealers across the UK have been awarded a prestigious award that marks outstanding customer service and satisfaction.

Reputation gave eight Kia dealers scores exceeding 800 out of 1,000 points, and scored the dealerships on a number of criteria including customer reviews, response time, SEO and social media engagement.

The winning dealers and their scores were:

  • Drayton Motors Kia (Louth) 889
  • Gravells Kia (Abergavenny) 863
  • Gravells Kia (Narberth) 857
  • Ken Jervis Kia (Stoke-on-Trent) 846
  • Vertu Kia (Bradford) 841
  • Acorn Kia (Crewe) 836
  • T C Autos Kia (Omagh) 835
  • Roadside Garages Kia (Coleraine) 832

The dealerships are now in Reputation’s ‘800 Club’ top 40.

Collectively, Kia’s 191-strong dealer network has a Reputation average score of 675, higher than the industry average of 562.

‘We are excited to congratulate Kia UK Limited on receiving Reputation’s 800 Award,’ said Joe Fuca, Reputation CEO.

‘Reaching a Reputation Score of 800 is a best in class milestone that we’re proud to recognise as a badge of customer experience excellence.’

Simon Hetherington, commercial director at Kia UK Limited, said: ‘The entire Kia dealer network works tirelessly to put customers first and this is true recognition of their considerable efforts.

‘Congratulations to each of the dealers that have earned Reputation’s “800 Award” and long may their success continue.’

Earlier this year, three Kia dealerships – Ken Jervis Kia (Stoke-on-Trent), Gravells Kia Kidwelly and Drayton Motors Kia (Louth) – were awarded the Institute of Customer Service’s highest accreditation possible ‘ServiceMark with Distinction’, marking the first time the award had ever been given to a dealership of any brand.

