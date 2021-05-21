Episode 22: Will Blackshaw on big changes in the motor trade with used cars, agency sales and online retailing

Franchised dealer boss Will Blackshaw joins the podcast this week in a hectic seven days off news.

From Stellantis serving two years notice terminating all of its contracts with dealers in Europe to Cinch raising £1bn in funding there hasn’t been a dull moment.

In the Car Dealer Podcast each week, editor-in-chief James Baggott and contributing editor Rebecca Chaplin go head to head to choose the best stories of the week. Blackshaw returned to the podcast for this episode to be judge of who wins again.

The week kicked off with news the latest Covid-19 variant could lead to local lockdowns and IM Group announced it was in advanced talks with Mitsubishi Motors about buying its aftersales business in the UK.

Blackshaw, a Mitsubishi dealer based in the North East, talked about how pleased he’s been with his new franchises so far but also talked about how good the Colt Car Company team always were.

We also saw news from annual meetings of Marshall Motor Group and Pendragon making headlines this week, while the used car market refused to show any signs of slowing.

You can find out what stories were chosen and who won by searching for Car Dealer Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or click play below.

To find out more about any of the stories mentioned, they are all linked below in chronological order.