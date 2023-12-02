Log in

Exclusive: Toyota Prius Plus retains top spot as fastest selling car in November

  • Toyota Prius Plus proved popular again in November
  • Motors data shows it sold in an average of 13.8 days
  • Electric and hybrid vehicles made up half of the top 10 list
  • Mercedes-Benz has the most cars in the fastest selling list
Time 7:36 am, December 2, 2023

Consumer demand for electric and hybrid models remained in strong in November, according to new data from Motors.

Motors latest top 10 fastest selling cars shows that three spots were held by electric models and two more by hybrids.

The Toyota Prius Plus was the fastest selling car for the second consecutive month, with an average of 13.8 days on forecourts before being sold.

This was also considerably faster than second on the list, the Tesla Model 3, selling in an average of 19.3 days.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director for Motors, put this down to improved supply of alternatively-fuelled vehicles.

She said: ‘Half of the top 10 fastest selling used cars in November were either hybrid or electric models, as gradually improving supply saw alternative fuelled vehicles fly off dealer forecourts.

‘Toyota’s discontinued Prius Plus was the fastest selling used car for the second month in a row, averaging just 13.8 days to sell, a significant improvement on October’s 18.4 days.

‘This was followed by the Tesla Model 3, with car buyers benefitting from a succession of price reductions over recent months.’

Top 10 fastest selling used cars in November 2023

1. Toyota Prius Plus – 13.8 days to sell

2. Tesla Model 3 – 19.3 days to sell

3. Jeep Compass – 19.5 days to sell

4. Volvo XC40 – 21.4 days to sell

5. Volkswagen ID3 – 22.9 days to sell

6. Toyota C-HR – 23.3 days to sell

7. MG HS – 23.5 days to sell

8. Mercedes-Benz GLA Class – 24.2 days to sell

9. Mercedes-Benz EQC – 25 days to sell

10. Mercedes-Benz A Class – 25.5 days to sell

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz had three cars in the list – conventionally and alternatively-fuelled – making it the most popular car maker in the top 10.

Tugby added: ‘Elsewhere in the Top 10 the electric Volkswagen ID3 (22.9 days) and hybrid Toyota C-HR (23.3 days) and electric Mercedes-Benz’s EQC (25 days) also found buyers quickly.

‘Combustion engine SUVs (Jeep Compass, Volvo XC40, MG HS and Mercedes-Benz GLA) were also well represented in the rankings with all 10 cars selling in under 26 days, against the 36 days averaged by dealers across the car retailing sector.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

