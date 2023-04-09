Extinction risk: Used cars in danger of disappearing for good from car dealerships

The Fiat Brava is disappearing faster than any other car in the UK according to new research.

The Italian car has seen a 94.8 per cent decline in numbers in the last decade with nearly 15,000 on the roads in 2012 to just 767 last year.

Data from the DVLA, analysed by Confused.com, looked at every model licensed in the UK in the first quarter of 2022 and compared it with the numbers for the same model in the first quarter of 2012.

The Fiat Brava – the sister car to the Bravo – was a five door fastback with the last one made in 2003. It was eventually replaced by the Stilo.

Second on the list, suffering a 93.5 per cent decline, was the Daewoo Lanos with more than 16,000 on the roads in 2012 falling to just 1,034 last year.

Third place went to the little-known Kia Shuma. There were 4,185 of them registered in 2012 but just 278 left in 2022.

A spokesperson for Confused.com said: ‘The Kia Shuma ceased production in the early 2000s. Like others on this list, the Shuma was sold as a value option, with a focus on reliability and practicality.

‘Better known as the Kia Mentor here in the UK, over 4,000 existed under the Shuma nameplate as of 2012.’

Extinction risk: The used cars at risk of disappearing

Source: DVLA data, numbers of cars registered in 2012 compared to 2022 and percentage decline

Fiat Brava, 14,995, 767, -94.8% Daewoo Lanos, 16,020, 1,034, -93.5% Kia Shuma, 4,185, 278, -93.4% Daewoo Tacuma, 6,994, 466, -93.3% Kia Mentor, 1,383, 95, -93.1% Hyundai Lantra, 5,358, 424, -92.1% Kia Clarus, 249, 20, -91.7% Daewoo Nubira, 4,891, 394, -91.9% Fiat Marea, 5,205, 423, -91.8% Proton Wira, 3,421, 301, -91.2%

Daewoo was the overall brand that has suffered the biggest decline in the last 10 years dropping 89.5 per cent.

In 2012 the now-defunct brand had 86,538 cars on the road but last year that had dropped to 9,018.

Little known brand Sao was in second place – from six cars 10 years ago to one last year – while Proton was third, Rover fourth and Tata fifth.

The research also found 41 different car models that have just one registered example on UK roads including the Lamborghini Centenario and Maserati MC12.

And the insurance marketplace said the Fiat 500 is the car that has increased its numbers the most, with car dealers helping quadruple their numbers on the road in the last decade.