Family-run FG Barnes marks 125th anniversary with ‘Heritage Week’ of celebrations

A family-run car dealership is celebrating a major milestone this week, with the company turning 125-years-old.

FG Barnes was established in Guildford in 1899 by founder Frederick George Barnes, and is one of the oldest family-run companies in the UK.

To mark the historic anniversary, the outfit is hosting a ‘Heritage Week’ of celebrations, with discounts available for a limited time only.

In order to retain its independence the company has had to diversify significantly in recent times, but the celebrations will only apply to Vauxhall models, the brand which the company has represented for most of its life..

As a Vauxhall retailer for years, the company first added Nissan to its portfolio and is now capitalising on demand for electric models in the South East by representing brands such as Omoda, GWM Ora and Jaecoo.

The company is no longer a Nissan dealership, but remains an authorised repairer for the Japanese outfit.

To mark its Heriatge Week, which runs until this Saturday (November 16), FG Barnes is hosting a display of heritage cars alongside the new Vauxhall Grandland – with offers of savings of up to £1,250 on Vauxhall cars and extended warranties for £125.

Each day of Heritage Week, one lucky winner will also be selected at random to their car serviced at a discounted price of just £125, with a number of other prizes also up for grabs.

A collection of vintage photos from the company’s archives will also be on display, remembering the rich history of FG Barnes in the region.

A spokesperson for FG Barnes said: ‘From our roots as a family-run business to becoming a trusted name in the automotive industry, we’re grateful for the generations of support that brought us here.’