Family-run JCT600 celebrates as employee is named Ferrari’s top technician for a second year

A JCT600 employee has been named as Ferrari’s top technician for the second year in a row.

Daniel Dawson has worked for the family-run dealer group for 18 years, having first joined as a 17-year-old apprentice and has risen through the ranks.

Now aged 35, he has recently been competing at the world finals of the Ferrari Testa Rossa Awards, which are held at the Prancing Horse’s base in Maranello.

Representing Ferrari’s UK division, alongside his manager David Hannam, Dawson beat competition from all around the globe for the second year on the spin.

Launched in 2016, the prestigious yearly Testa Rossa Awards bring Ferrari’s top talents worldwide together to compete through an extensive programme and assessment.

Dubbed ‘the Olympic Games for Ferrari’ the competition consists of four categories: Top Technician, Top Service Manager, Top Marketing Executive, and Top Sales Executive.

Nominees are selected from thousands of employees within the global network before 12 shortlisted finalists take part in the main event.

Hannam also performed well, but narrowly missed out on a place on the podium in the Top Service Manager category.

Reflecting on his win as ‘Top Technician’ Dawson said: ‘I have always had a passion for cars, but I didn’t really look into working in the sector straight away, I didn’t know much about apprenticeships when I left school and there wasn’t as much information or awareness at the time.

‘I studied Maths, ICT, and Design and Technology at AS level, but I knew back then that it wasn’t for me.

‘After speaking with the college counsellor to discuss options, I found out that the apprenticeship was an option. I applied immediately and had to take some further tests to find out my suitability. I was shortlisted and was successful.

‘Thinking of how well I’d done in 2022, I didn’t think I’d be going to the finals again, let alone to go and win it for the 2nd year in a row, which has never been done before!’



Main image: Daniel Dawson and David Hannam ©JCT600