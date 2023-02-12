Feb 12: Gov ‘misleading’ motorists; Labour accuses ministers; More nurses strike; Braverman condemns disorder

Ministers ‘misleading’ motorists over cash help when buying electric vehicles

Ministers have been accused of ‘misleading’ drivers about the financial support available for buying a new electric vehicle (EV).

Liberal Democrats claimed the Scottish Government was continuing to advertise and promote its Electric Vehicle Loan scheme, which supported the purchase of new EVs, even though this closed on March 4 2022.

That is despite Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth telling Scottish Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur in January of this year that “no specific loan funding is set aside for new vehicles” in the answer to a written question at Holyrood.

Labour accuses government of living ‘luxury lifestyle’ at taxpayers’ expense

Taxpayers’ money has been used to fund five-star hotels for ministers ‘living the high life’ on overseas trips, Labour claimed following an analysis of Government spending.

In July 2021, the Treasury, then under Rishi Sunak, spent £3,217 on accommodation at the five-star Hotel Danieli in Venice, and £1,361 at the four-star Hotel Bonvecchiati, for the then chancellor and 11 other government representatives at a G20 meeting.

Tory party chairman Greg Hands stayed in a £318-a-night five-star hotel in Germany while he was energy minister in July 2022, while Alok Sharma’s 66 trips as president of the Cop26 climate summit cost taxpayers £220,817 just for his own travel and hotels.

NHS nurses’ strike action in England set to intensify

Nurses in England are preparing to escalate their dispute with the Government by involving staff from emergency departments, intensive care and cancer wards in the next round of industrial action.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is understood to be considering action across three separate days and throughout the night.

The union is preparing to step up the dispute by ending a process where the RCN had agreed local exemptions from strike action with hospitals.

Suella Braverman condemns disorder at protest outside asylum seekers’ hotel

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has condemned disorder at a protest in Merseyside, adding ‘alleged behaviour of some asylum seekers is never an excuse for violence.’

Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after violence erupted during a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, which houses asylum seekers, on Friday night.

Ms Braverman posted on Twitter: ‘I condemn the appalling disorder in Knowsley last night.’

Saturday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

New Tory chairman believes Russian spy tried to recruit him in pub

Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands has said he believes a Russian spy tried to recruit him over a pint of beer in a London pub.

The Cabinet minister said he met Alexander Kashitsyn – who he now thinks was a secret agent – at the Seven Stars pub in Fulham while he had been seeking election as Tory MP for the area almost 20 years ago.

Mr Hands, who was elected MP for Chelsea and Fulham in 2010, claimed Mr Kashitsyn had first introduced himself as a Russian Embassy worker during a Conservative event in 2004 at which Boris Johnson was a guest speaker.

Appeal for Turkey-Syria earthquake rescue efforts reaches £50m

The aid effort to rescue and support victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake has raised more than £50m in two days.

The death toll from the disaster, which happened in the early hours of February 6, has now exceeded 25,000 – with thousands more left injured or homeless.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) which brings together 15 leading UK aid charities says its appeal has raised £52.8m in two days – including £5m in aid match from the UK Government.

Weather outlook…

Today will see variable cloud and local mist and fog in the morning, but it will turn increasingly bright through the afternoon. Largely dry but a few spots of rain are possible in the far north-west, the BBC reports.

Tonight will stay largely dry with variable amounts of cloud and some patchy mist and fog developing in places under light winds. Dull in the south-east but longer clear spells in the west and north. A similar day is expected tomorrow. The morning will see any mist and fog lift and there will be areas of cloud interspersed with bright spells. These will become more widespread in the afternoon.

