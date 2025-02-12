Feb 12: Heathrow investment plan revealed; US tariffs could knock UK; Abarth trims SUV’s price

Heathrow to unveil multibillion-pound investment ahead of new runway plan

Heathrow airport is set to announce a multibillion-pound investment as it prepares its proposal for a new runway.

In a speech on Wednesday, chief executive Thomas Woldbye will unveil funding for upgrades and expansion, such as boosting the capacity of Terminals 2 and 5, reconfiguring the layout of the airfield, and boosting bus and coach connections.

It comes after chancellor Rachel Reeves used a speech on growth last month to give her support for a third runway at Heathrow.

Trump tariffs could knock economic growth despite Budget boost, says think tank

The government’s Budget spending plans are expected to provide a ‘temporary boost’ to economic growth although this could be dragged by Trump tariffs, an economic think tank has said.

Inflation is also predicted to have accelerated at the start of this year, putting continued pressure on budgets, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr).

In its quarterly economic outlook report, Niesr said it was projecting that the UK economy would grow by 1.5% this year, lifting its previous forecast of 1.2%. Growth could also be knocked by US president Donald Trump’s tariff plans, with Niesr suggesting that GDP growth was likely to be 0.2 percentage points lower in the first year of tariffs if they were confirmed.

Abarth slashes the price of its 600e Scorpionissima by £2,100

Abarth has slashed the price of its 600e Scorpionissima by £2,100 to help owners avoid the Expensive Car Supplement.

Prices for the standard Abarth 600e remain the same at £36,975 but the range-topper dips below £40,000 at £39,875.

Guiseppe Cava, managing director of Fiat and Abarth UK, said: ‘Recognising that our top-of-the-range Abarth 600e Scorpionissima would have attracted the Expensive Car Supplement coming in April, we’ve made the decision to reduce the price of the car and protect our customers from this tax rise.’

The markets

The FTSE 100 edged up again on Tuesday after a choppy session driven partly by concerns over Donald Trump’s tariff plans. It gained 10 points to finish the day at 8,777, or a 0.1% rise.

France’s Cac 40 rose 0.3%, and in Frankfurt the Dax increased 0.6%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was 0.1% in the red and the Dow Jones had risen 0.1%.

Sterling was up 0.5% against the dollar at 1.2421, while it was roughly flat against the euro at 1.2002.

‘Absurd’ Met Police cannot sack officers not fit to hold vetting – commissioner

Britain’s biggest police force is set to challenge a High Court ruling that it cannot sack officers by removing their vetting clearance.

Head of the Metropolitan Police Sir Mark Rowley said it is “absurd” that officers who are not fit to hold vetting cannot be lawfully sacked.

Sergeant Lino Di Maria successfully mounted a legal challenge, supported by the Metropolitan Police Federation, after having his vetting removed over sexual assault allegations, which he denies. He was found to have no case to answer in respect of misconduct allegations, and argued that having his vetting removed without the accusations being proved is a breach of his right to a fair trial.

Apple changes Gulf of Mexico’s name on maps

Apple has renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its maps after an order by President Donald Trump was made official by the US Geographic Names Information System.

The move follows Google, which announced last month that it would make the change once the official listing was updated and wrote in a blog post on Sunday that it had begun rolling out the change.

In Google’s case, the company said people in the US will see Gulf of America and people in Mexico will see Gulf of Mexico. Everyone else will see both names.

Cox Automotive warns carmakers may miss ZEV targets by 346,000 units by 2028 due to consumer concerns. Key issues include high EV costs, poor charging infrastructure, and lack of confidence in ownership. Experts urge government incentives and better manufacturer communication.

The used car market grew 5.5% in 2024, with 7.64 million transactions, despite economic uncertainty. Industry leaders are optimistic but cautious, citing supply constraints and ZEV mandate challenges as potential hurdles for future growth.

A survey found 51% of car dealers want ZEV mandate targets lowered, with support for extended hybrid sales (47%) and interest-free EV loans (43%). Despite concerns, only 12% back scrapping the mandate, signalling broad acceptance of electrification.

A new Jaecoo and Omoda showroom in Swindon, partnered with Fish Brothers, is set to open in March. The brands, part of Chery, aim to expand in the UK, targeting 80-100 dealerships by year-end. Gary Lan was recently appointed UK CEO.

Electric Vehicles UK urges carmakers and regulators to simplify confusing EV terminology, calling terms like PHEV, MHEV, and ‘self-charging hybrids’ misleading. The group argues clearer language is needed to help consumers make informed choices and avoid unnecessary confusion.

Today will be mostly cloudy with light showers in the north, wintry on hills, reports BBC Weather. Some bright spells, especially in the north and west. Temperatures between four and six degrees.

Tonight, rain in Northern Ireland, while England, Wales, and Scotland stay drier with variable cloud and clear breaks.