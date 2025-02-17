Feb 17: Drivers cut night driving; Peugeot EVs add more power; Gender pay gap ‘stubbornly high’

Drivers cut night driving due to bright headlights

A quarter (25%) of drivers who find vehicle headlights too bright are driving less at night because of the issue, a new survey suggests.

The poll of 1,866 UK drivers, commissioned by the RAC, also indicated that 22% wish they could reduce their night driving.

Nearly all drivers surveyed agreed that headlights can be too intense. More than a third (36%) believe most are too bright, while 59% said some of them are.

Peugeot’s E-3008 and E-5008 to get more power

Peugeot is adding a new dual-motor setup to its E-3008 and E-5008 electric SUVs.

The two cars will get a dual-motor setup – one positioned on the front axle and another on the rear – bringing a combined output of 321bhp.

It’ll make the two cars some of the most high-powered offered by the French firm and both will be arriving in dealerships ‘in the coming weeks’, according to Peugeot, but prices and specifications have yet to be announced.

Gender pay gap remains ‘stubbornly high’ – TUC

Women have worked for free so far this year because of the gender pay gap, according to a new report.

The TUC said its analysis suggested the 13.1% pay gap means that the average woman effectively works for free for nearly seven weeks compared to the average man.

The wage difference is because women tend to be employed in lower-paid jobs and are more likely to work part-time as they deal with caring responsibilities, said the TUC.

The markets

London’s blue chip stocks suffered another dip on Friday as the pound added to recent gains.

Some of the City’s key multinationals with links to the US, such as pharmaceuticals firms, were weaker during the session as President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs.

The growing prospect of trade wars knocked the dollar again and boosted the pound, causing a drag on London’s top markets.

The FTSE 100 finished last week 32.26 points, or 0.37%, lower to end the day at 8,732.46.

Almost 300 pubs closed last year

Around six pubs shut their doors for good every week last year, resulting in around 4,500 job losses, according to industry figures.

The British Beer and Pub Association warned that urgent government action is needed to avoid more ‘completely avoidable’ closures.

Fresh figures from the trade body found that 289 pubs served last orders for a final time in 2024 in England and Wales.

Rockets made in Lanarkshire could reach space next year

A Scottish company aims to send its rockets into space from 2026, following an attempt at a suborbital launch later this year.

Skyrora is building its first 23-metre rocket called XL at a factory in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, with the goal of sending small satellites into space.

An attempt to launch a smaller rocket called Skylark from Iceland ended in failure in October 2022, when a software problem led to it falling into the sea just after lift-off.

This weekend on Car Dealer

Vertu paid tribute to one of its most experienced Motorbility specialists, who has retired after an incredible 44 years of service. Kevyn Robinson, 66, began his career in the motor trade in February 1981 and today works at Bristol Street Motors Birmingham Ford.

Renault has launched ‘The Originals Renault’ programme to help keep its classic models on the road by providing spare parts and repair manuals. Initially available at 25 aftersales centres in France, with plans for international expansion, the scheme ensures owners are never more than 60 miles from an expert.

Pinewood Technologies has secured a five-year deal with Lookers owner Global Auto Holdings (GAH) to implement its Automotive Intelligence platform across 155 dealerships worldwide. As part of the agreement, GAH receives a 7% stake in Pinewood, signaling a move towards stability amid past controversy.

Barclays has set aside £90m to manage potential payouts from the motor finance crisis, joining other UK banks preparing for its impact. While lower than the sums reserved by Close Brothers (£165m), Santander (£295m), and Lloyds (£450m), the figure remains uncertain as the industry awaits a key Supreme Court ruling in April.

Weather

Snow is forecast to continue in some parts of the UK, then temperatures are set to rise this week to 14C, according to the Met Office.

Parts of East Anglia were hit by snow over the weekend, and some areas of the UK could continue to see snowfall into Monday, the forecaster said.

Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: ‘Over the weekend so far we’ve seen a couple of centimetres in the east.

‘Going forward, we could see between 1cm and 3cm in parts of Scotland above 100m and the same in the north of the UK Monday into Tuesday.’