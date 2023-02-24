Feb 24: Ukraine invasion – one year on; China calls for Ukraine ceasefire; Weinstein sentenced; Queen’s Jag is Red Nose Day prize

Ukraine marks one year of war as UK and allies pledge ongoing support

Ukraine is marking one year since the Russian invasion, with the UK set to join allies in pledging to stand with the war-torn country for as long as is needed.

In London, prime minister Rishi Sunak will lead a national minute’s silence to mark the anniversary, with G7 leaders set to meet to discuss a conflict that has scarred Europe and shaken the West.

With no end in sight for the war, Sunak will urge his fellow world leaders to ‘move faster’ in arming Ukraine’s troops as the battle against Vladimir Putin’s forces continues.

China calls for ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

China has called for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and the opening of peace talks as part of a 12-point proposal to end the fighting that started one year ago.

While saying it has a neutral stance, China has also said it has a ‘no limits’ relationship with Russia and has refused to criticise its invasion of Ukraine or even refer to it as such.

It has accused the West of provoking the conflict and ‘fanning the flames’ by providing Ukraine with defensive arms. The US has also said China may be preparing to provide Russia with military aid, something Beijing says lacks evidence.

Fourth man held over attempted murder of senior detective in Northern Ireland

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a fourth person in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer who was shot several times.

Gunmen shot Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in front of his young son in the attack at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday evening. Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after the attack at the Youth Sports Centre.

In a statement, PSNI said a 22-year-old man was arrested early on Friday morning in the Coalisland area.

Consumer confidence in surprise rebound from historic lows

Consumer confidence has made a surprise rebound from historic lows despite ongoing cost-of-living woes, figures show.

GfK’s long-running consumer confidence index rose by a significant seven points in February, although the headline score remains at a ‘severely depressed’ negative 38.

Confidence in the general economic situation over the next 12 months is up by 11 points but remains at negative 43 and on a par with last February. Confidence in personal finances looking ahead to the next 12 months increased by nine points to negative 18, which is four points lower than this time last year.

Harvey Weinstein begs judge for ‘mercy’ as he receives 16-year sentence

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein begged a Los Angeles judge for ‘mercy’ as he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

The movie mogul, 70, said he ‘did not deserve’ to spend the rest of his life behind bars and continued to insist that the allegations against him were “a set-up”.

Weinstein was found guilty of rape and two other sexual misconduct charges involving a woman known as Jane Doe One after a trial in December.

Supermarket value range shoppers bearing brunt of food price inflation – Which?

Shoppers relying on the cheapest supermarket ranges are bearing the brunt of grocery inflation with price rises on value items far outstripping those of branded and premium products, figures show.

The price of value items was up 21.6 per cent in January on a year before, well in excess of overall grocery inflation of 15.9 per cent, Which? found. In comparison, branded goods rose by 13.2 per cent over the year, own-label premium ranges were up 13.4 per cent and standard own-brand items increased 18.9%.

Which? analysed inflation on more than 25,000 food and drink products at eight major supermarkets – Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose. Its findings suggest those who are likely to be already struggling to feed their families and pay their bills during the cost-of-living crisis are being hit disproportionately with the sharpest food price increases.

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Hollywood actor was due in court on Friday for a first appearance hearing, which would have seen details of the charges and his rights read out by a judge. But Baldwin entered the pleas on Thursday, waiving his right to a first appearance in court. The actor will next face a preliminary hearing at a date yet to be set, which will determine whether or not the case will go to trial.

Baldwin was charged by the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office last month, over the fatal shooting of Ms Hutchins in October 2021.

Driver uses ChatGPT to get airport drop-off fine reduced

A motorist who received a fine after driving through Gatwick Airport’s drop-off area challenged it using ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) and won a much-reduced penalty.

Shaun Bosley, from Brighton, was dropping a work colleague at the airport last November and received a £100 ‘final notice’ from NCP several months later, despite saying he had received no previous correspondence.

Bosley, a sales consultant for Phyron, a Swedish company which produces videos for car dealerships using AI, turned to ChatGPT, which generates human-like conversations. The day after he sent the letter, NCP replied saying they had reduced the fine to £15, which was the original amount.

Chris Evans donates Queen’s Jaguar as Red Nose Day prize

A Jaguar previously owned and driven by the Queen has been donated by Chris Evans’ CarFest as a prize for Red Nose Day.

The 2009 Jaguar X-Type estate was first owned by the late monarch, with its original vehicle handbook confirming its registration as PYN 1F, belonging to the Queen.

The Jaguar has been donated by current owner, radio DJ and presenter Chris Evans, who runs the CarFest motoring event, as a competition prize for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day. The X-Type was sold at auction in November 2022 and fetched £43,000.

Weather outlook

A day of patchy rain and cloud for the south, although it’ll become drier and sunnier later on reports BBC Weather. The north will have a breezier day, with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Tonight will be dry for the western half of the UK while the east will be cloudier. A cold night.

