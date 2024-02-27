Feb 27: Anderson doubles down; New Renault 5; Pressure piles on speaker; Car insurance latest

Lee Anderson refuses to apologise for Sadiq Khan remarks

Lee Anderson has doubled down on his criticism of Sadiq Khan and refused to apologise for remarks that sparked an Islamophobia row, as Rishi Sunak came under pressure to call out his words as Islamophobic.

The former Tory deputy chairman on Monday admitted his original remarks were ‘clumsy’, but said saying sorry ‘would be a sign of weakness’.

It came after the Prime Minister broke his silence on the matter to denounce Mr Anderson’s comments that cost him the Conservative whip as ‘wrong’.

Renault’s new 5 E-Tech preserves concept looks while bringing low-weight and high-tech

Renault’s striking new 5 has been revealed in production-ready form, bringing a number of battery and power options.

The compact EV, which is expected to arrive in the UK during the first quarter of 2025, harks back to the iconic Renault 5 which was produced between 1972 and 1985.

This latest version aims to preserve the focus on the efficiency of the original while introducing a far higher level of technology and features.

Insurers announce action to tackle rising cost of motor cover

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) says it is exploring various ways to tackle the rising cost of motor cover.

The association has outlined steps that it believes the industry, Government or regulators could initiate or improve on.

This includes the industry doing more on transparency around which vehicles are more costly to insure, to help people make more informed choices.

Law to exonerate wronged subpostmasters expected in Parliament ‘next month’

A law aimed at exonerating subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal is expected to be brought forward ‘as soon as possible next month’, Kevin Hollinrake has said.

The Post Office minister said he hopes all the convictions will be ‘overturned by July’ and that he ‘very much hopes’ compensation will be paid before the next general election, although he joked: ‘I can’t tell when the general election is going to be so I can’t specifically say yes to the question.’

He was speaking as he updated MPs on the Government’s plans, also telling the Commons that convictions would be quashed as soon as the proposals become law ‘without the need for people to apply to have their convictions overturned’.

Embattled Speaker faces more pressure to go after rejecting second Gaza debate

Sir Lindsay Hoyle is facing renewed pressure to step down as Commons Speaker after he was accused of having ‘broken his word’ over promises of another debate on Gaza.

The Speaker rejected a bid by the SNP on Monday for an emergency debate on a ceasefire and an end to UK arms sales to Israel, despite offering such a debate last week while apologising for his handling of last Wednesday’s ceasefire motion.

The decision brought a flurry of new signatures to a motion expressing no confidence in the Speaker, with 80 MPs now backing the call for Sir Lindsay to step down.

New MG3 launches with bold new look and improved efficiency

The new MG3 has been revealed, with the hybrid supermini bringing a more efficient engine setup than before.

Entering into its second generation, the new MG3 has a more distinctive appearance than before with sharper headlights and a slightly elongated footprint compared with the car it replaces.

It’s powered by a ‘standard’ hybrid setup formed around a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor assisting for additional power.

Net zero economy grew 9% in 2023 to be worth £74bn, report says

The “net zero economy” – from renewables and electric cars to green finance – grew 9% in 2023 to contribute £74 billion to the UK, a report has shown.

Net zero businesses, supply chains and spending by employees were worth 3.8% of the overall UK economy, the study commissioned by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said.

The sector supported the equivalent of 765,700 full-time jobs, the report by CBI Economics, with analysis from The Data City, found.

UK’s top index in the red as housebuilders among fallers

The UK’s top share index has got off on a weak start to the week with housebuilders among the fallers of the day after the competition watchdog raised concerns about the sector.

The FTSE 100, London’s blue-chip index, slipped 21.98 points, or 0.29%, to close at 7,684.3.

Elsewhere for European markets, Germany’s Dax edged up by just 0.02%, while France’s Cac 40 closed down 0.46% after beating record-high levels on Friday.

Wettest-ever February in some areas but UK rainfall record unlikely to be broken

Some areas may be having their wettest-ever February, although it is unlikely a new national rainfall record for the month will be set, the Met Office said.

The UK has seen nearly a third more rain than would be expected for February but, while the Met Office is yet to finalise the average rainfall figures for February, it would need to surpass 213.7mm to be wetter than 2020.

‘Some locations may approach or exceed record-breaking levels but for the UK as a whole it is unlikely to see the rainfall we saw in 2020,’ said Ellie Glaisyer, a Met Office meteorologist.