Motorway’s new transport offering improves vehicle appraisal quality, speed and service for dealers

Motorway Move is a high-quality, competitively priced, end-to-end transportation solution for dealers purchasing stock with Motorway.

Powered by two new technologies – Motorway Collect and Motorway Dispatch – Motorway Move will improve appraisal quality, speed and service levels.

What’s more, alongside the suite of new technologies, Motorway will also be providing more competitive rates, driving more value for its dealer partners.

When purchasing used car stock with Motorway, our dealer partners need an efficient and effective vehicle transport provider.

Transportation has been a pain point for many of our dealers and the wider industry for a number of reasons, including the quality of appraisals, service levels and, of course, price.

We’ve listened to feedback from dealers we work with and have now fully enhanced our transport offering with our new end-to-end transportation solution: Motorway Move.

Motorway Move is a hassle-free transportation service for Motorway purchases, improving appraisal quality, speed and service levels.

Our innovative, new transport solution has been designed to significantly improve the post-sale experience for dealers, making the process easier, faster and more consistent while also delivering more value.

You can watch an animated video below that brings to life how it works and the benefits to dealers:

Motorway Collect

Motorway Move is powered by two new proprietary technologies, built in-house by the team at Motorway.

The first is Motorway Collect – a vehicle appraisal app, which enables more accurate and thorough vehicle appraisals.

Motorway Collect is being rolled out to Motorway Move collections, driving quality, consistency and transparency in the vehicle collection and appraisal process.

With Motorway Collect, the driver collecting the vehicle has access to the same vehicle profile from the Motorway daily sale.

This enables them to compare the vehicle being collected to the original profile, resulting in a faster, more accurate appraisal process.

Motorway Collect also allows drivers to highlight any additional damage, upload photos directly to the app and conduct a test drive.

The purchasing dealer is able to review the vehicle’s full appraisal in Motorway Pro and make decisions on potential negotiations if needed.

When the transportation is complete, proof of delivery is also submitted by the driver in the Motorway Collect app, giving the purchasing dealer full transparency over the condition of their purchased vehicle.

Designed to drive high-quality and consistent appraisals, Motorway Collect provides dealers with peace of mind when outsourcing the collection of their purchases.

Motorway Dispatch

Network planning for Motorway Move will be driven by our new transport management system: Motorway Dispatch.

Designed to improve the speed and efficiency of vehicle deliveries, Motorway Dispatch drives faster vehicle collections and deliveries through optimised planning and workforce management.

The innovative network planning capabilities will see drivers placed in jobs that are most local to them, reducing wasted travel and supporting faster deliveries and fewer rescheduled jobs.

For dealers, this will save time and money as they will receive their vehicles faster, reducing days to sale.

By streamlining operations, Motorway Dispatch will also reduce defects, such as reschedules, giving dealers confidence that their vehicles will be collected and delivered when expected.

New and more competitive rates

Finally, Motorway Move fees have been reduced by up to 10% when compared with the previous Motorway Transport product, with movements now from as little as £89.

This offers dealers a competitive and all-inclusive price, highlighting our commitment to delivering more value for dealer partners.

Motorway Move is a prime example of Motorway at its best – listening to dealer feedback and using smart technology to deliver a best-in-class experience.

We will now deliver more value than ever to our dealer partners, driving quality, consistent vehicle collections and deliveries.

Dealers can book vehicle deliveries with Motorway Move on Motorway Pro.