Fiat Ducato notches up Euro NCAP first with platinum rating for safety but Nissan Interstar gets thumbs-down

The Fiat Ducato has become the first van to achieve Euro NCAP’s top platinum rating for safety – but Nissan’s Interstar didn’t fare so well.

Revealing its 2022 list of the best and worst commercial vans available on the European market, Euro NCAP said there had been slow but steady improvement in safety.

Ranked bronze last year, the Ducato has since been given a major safety make-over and now boasts an advanced sensor set.

That saw it excel in the autonomous emergency braking tests for pedestrians and cyclists, said Euro NCAP.

Its 88 per cent overall score saw it leapfrog the competition to become the first platinum-rated commercial van.

However, the other Stellantis vehicles with which it shares its platform – Peugeot Boxer, Citroen Jumper and Opel Movano – didn’t get the same upgrade, so stayed in lower medal positions.

Several vans were better equipped than they were a year ago, said Euro NCAP, with improved performance from systems.

It cited the Renault Trafic as one of the most improved vehicles this year, having been re-engineered and having had its safety extensively improved since it was last tested.

Only one van assessed was rated as Not Recommended – the Nissan Interstar, which was previously the NV400.

Euro NCAP said that although there had been small but notable improvements to its speed and lane assistance systems, it still lacked an autonomous emergency braking system.

That was enough to consign it to the Not Recommended category.

Euro NCAP secretary general Michiel van Ratingen said: ‘We are seeing promising signs that commercial vans are being upgraded with more advanced safety systems, closing the gap between passenger car and commercial vehicle segment.

‘In general, it looks as though manufacturers are starting to take the safety in this segment more seriously, and while there is a way to go, we are inspired by the improvements – some modest, some impressive – that we have seen in the last year.’

Euro NCAP Commercial Van Ratings 2022

Platinum

Fiat Ducato

Gold

Ford Transit

Ford Transit Custom

Mercedes-Benz Vito

VW Transporter

Silver

Iveco Daily

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Nissan Primastar

Opel/Vauxhall Vivaro

Peugeot Expert

Renault Trafic

VW Crafter

Bronze

Citroen Dispatch

Citroen Jumper

Citroen Jumpy

Citroen Relay

Opel/Vauxhall Movano

Peugeot Boxer

Renault Master

Toyota Proace

Not Recommended

Nissan Interstar