GardX International has told of its delight about a new partnership with Renault Retail Group involving vehicle protection and digital products.

As of February 12, a series of products will be launched into the manufacturer’s group retailers by GardX, which last year won the category for Paint Protection Provider of the Year at Car Dealer Power for the sixth year running.

The products it will be launching are: CX2 ceramic vehicle protection, asset protection, tyre and alloy protection, cosmetic accident repair solutions, WheelGard and its Car Dealer Power award-winning digital communication platform B2See.

Victor Coutin, managing director of GardX International, commented: ‘This is a great partnership announcement for GardX.

‘Renault Retail Group are a leading automotive retailer and we are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with them.

‘With digital becoming an increasingly important role in distance selling, we are extremely confident that our digital offering and collaborative approach will contribute to a successful and profitable partnership.

‘We look forward to providing new experiences for their sales force and delivering innovative products and solutions to their customers.’

Renault Retail Group sales and aftersales director Shaun Perry added: ‘We are very pleased to be partnering with GardX for the supply of our vehicle protection and digital solutions.

‘The introduction of GardX strengthens our product offering and we are very excited to see the success with the additional support of their account management.’

For more information, email [email protected].