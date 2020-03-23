It was where the current coronavirus crisis started – and now the keys to new cars are being delivered to people’s homes there via drone.

Geely Auto in China has expanded its online buying service – launched in February and which includes the option of contactless delivery – by bringing in the drone service that delivers the keys to customers’ doors or balconies.

Could it take off here? It’s certainly something for UK dealers to consider as they react and adapt to the pandemic that’s causing shockwaves to the industry.

Geely has shifted 10,000 vehicles since launching the online buying service, with a further 100,000 possible buyers registering their interest.

Victor Yang, Geely Auto vice-president, said: ‘Geely Auto’s constant change to market requirements and consumer concerns is the driving force behind Geely’s continued success in the Chinese market.’

Thorough disinfection and even ionization, Geely is going above and beyond in ensuring our customers have a safe and healthy purchase experience. We're taking contactless purchasing to the next level with drone key deliveries. https://t.co/iK4gxi37L5 pic.twitter.com/HSYRoSLO4D — Geely Worldwide (@GeelyWorldwide) March 23, 2020

