Genesis prices up G70 saloon and GV70 SUV models

Premium brand Genesis has priced up its new G70 saloon and GV70 SUV models, and said they’ll be arriving in the UK later this year.

The G70 saloon (top), a BMW 5 Series rival, will cost from £33,850, while its SUV sister car (below), the Audi Q5-rivalling GV70, comes in at £39,450.

Both models will be introduced to the UK later this year, bringing the firm’s UK range to four, joining the larger G80 and GV80.

The new models share similar design cues to their larger siblings, with the prominent grille and quad split headlight design making them stand out as Genesis models on the road.

The G70 is offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre petrol, both getting an eight-speed automatic gearbox and rear-wheel-drive.

Three trim levels are offered, with the Premium Line being the entry model and starting at £33,850, while stepping up to the Luxury Line costs from £38,510 and Sport Line from £40,030.

Those looking at the GV70 get the same diesel engine and automatic gearbox, but the petrol is a 2.5-litre unit and both have all-wheel-drive.

The same three trim levels feature, with prices starting from £39,450, £44,370 and £43,350 respectively.

Genesis is Hyundai’s premium brand and arrives in the UK for the first time this year, having already been available in other markets including the US, Australia and its native South Korea.

As reported by Car Dealer in May, Genesis won’t be sharing showroom space with Hyundai models or even having its own dealer network.

Instead an online buying service will be offered with customers assigned a ‘personal assistant’, and home delivery and home pick-up for servicing and repairs all part of the ownership experience.

Genesis will also be offering three European ‘Studios’ should customers rather see the products before buying.

These will be sited in Munich, Switzerland and in London – the latter being situated in the upmarket Westfield shopping centre.

The G70 and GV70 join the already on-sale G80 and GV80.

In recent weeks, Genesis has revealed the G70 Shooting Brake and GV60 pure-electric crossover.

The Genesis G70 and GV70 will go on sale in the UK on September 1, with a G70 Shooting Brake following ‘shortly after’.