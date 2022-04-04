Get your tickets to the first UK Garage and Bodyshop Event – they’re free!

Registration has opened for the inaugural UK Garage and Bodyshop Event – the UK’s dedicated event serving the latest training, technology and tools to the nation’s garages and bodyshops.

Taking place at Birmingham’s NEC from June 8-9, the UK Garage and Bodyshop Event, presented by Automechanika Birmingham, will provide the first opportunity for the industry to meet face to face on this scale since 2019 and get hands-on, learn, network and prepare for the fast-evolving landscape of the automotive industry.

The event is set to welcome more than 100 leading suppliers showcasing the latest products and working methods across servicing, collision repair, diagnostics, paint and refinishing.

Headline and training partners include Autogem, Automotive Alliance Group (Group Auto), Bilstein Group (Blue Print & febi Bilstein), BookMyGarage, Bosch Automotive Aftermarket UK, Castrol with its ambassador partner The Race Group, Dayco Europe, eBay, Liqui Moly UK, LKQ Academy, LKQ Euro Car Parts, Snap-on Diagnostics, Thatcham Research, The Tool Connection, Tunap, Valeo and ZF [pro]Tech.

With 60-plus training sessions, a hard-copy training guide and free business advice from experts in their field, the event offers the opportunity for upskilling plus learning tips and techniques to take back to the workshop.

Giving the opening address at the event will be Andy Hamilton of LKQ Euro Car Parts, who will be followed by many others, including Dean Lander of Thatcham, James Dillon, Steve Carter, ‘The Garage Inspector’ Andy Savva, Quentin Le Hetet of GiPA and many more.

Insight, opinion and training will also be presented by experts including James Ludford of Castrol Oils, Automechanika Garage of the Year winner Hayley Pells of Avia Autos, Michael Mayer of Liqui Moly and Valeo’s Stewart Lynch.

Also speaking are ‘The DPF Doctor’ Darren Darling, Andy Crook from GotBoost Ltd and renowned automotive industry author Tom Denton.

Visitors to the UK Garage and Bodyshop Event can also see dedicated training sessions from leading suppliers.

Training sessions and live talks will cover TPMS, intelligent diagnostics, getting ready for EVs, The Dos and Don’ts of DPF Repair, The Future of Hydrogen and much more.

The event will also put the focus on increased digitalisation and the rise of electrification and connectivity. The future of body repair, Adas and BS10125 are on the agenda for bodyshops.

The event will offer owners and technicians the skills and know-how to futureproof their business. You will learn more here in just a few hours than you can from months of research in your garage.

The event will feature dedicated EV, workshop and bodyshop training hubs, highlighting challenges across MOT, service and repair, on-demand services, workshop management systems and increasing digitalisation.

The show will also host live demonstrations, virtual reality interaction and product launches across the aftermarket.

Grant Elrick, sales director at exhibition organiser Messe Frankfurt UK, said: ‘We have an exceptional line-up of the best industry talent attending to offer visitors tangible insight, knowledge and skills to future-proof their businesses and adapt working practices.

‘This will ensure their workshop operations are as streamlined as possible, given the current cost of energy issues.

‘This event is a must-attend for those businesses who don’t wish to fall behind.’

Combined with exclusive deals and promotions, it is designed to ensure visitors benefit from tangible takeaways and maximise the value from a day spent at the event.