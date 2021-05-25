GForces throws its tech weight behind UK’s first EV-only new and used marketplace

E-commerce giant GForces is helping to drive the technology behind the UK’s first all-EV new and used car marketplace.

It is also integrating JustGoEV’s with sales listings via its existing dealer customers – more than 3,000 EVs, plug-in hybrids and hybrids are already on there via a network of 600-plus dealers.

The platform, which also has EV news and content, was the brainchild of automotive industry entrepreneurs Jack Woodgate and Joe Worsfold with strategic support from Ben Caspary. All three have backgrounds in automotive retail, media and e-commerce.

Woodgate said: ‘Our research shows us that the UK EV car parc is expected to top nine million vehicles by 2030 and that already 50 per cent of car buyers are considering an EV of some description as their next purchase, so now is the perfect time to introduce the platform.

‘Almost eight out of 10 car buyers say they do most of their car-buying research online these days.

‘We are offering them a platform that filters out non-EV product while giving dealers and manufacturers a direct means of reaching customers who have decided that they want to choose an EV as their next car.

“We’re aiming to offer a service that not only helps people buy an EV but also helps them understand ownership.’

JustGoEV is also working with dealers to make EV sales as simple and profitable as possible.

‘The key for us was to ensure we built a solution that allows dealers to maximise their revenues without encroaching on their margins,’ added Woodgate.