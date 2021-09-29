Glyn Hopkin posts improved profit in 2020 despite being hit by pandemic

Dealer group Glyn Hopkin has announced an improved profit for 2020 despite being hit by the Covid pandemic and Mitsubishi’s decision to withdraw from the UK.

The London-based firm recorded a pre-tax profit of £1.54m last year – a rise of around 27 per cent from the 2019’s £1.12m.

The improved profit comes despite the group’s turnover falling by 18 per cent from £453.05m to £368.37m.

Accounts published with Companies House show that the success is largely down to £3.99m received in furlough cash from the government’s job retention scheme.

However, despite that, the firm actually spent more on wages and salaries in 2020 than it did in the last full year before the pandemic hit.

The group shelled out £29.28m paying staff, compared to £28.94m in 2019.

The cost of directors’ emoluments also rose from £2.34m to £2.63m.

In a statement included in the full accounts, the group’s finance director – Hady Laba – said that Covid had a huge impact on operations in 2020.

Glyn Hopkin, which owned two Mitsubishi dealerships, also had to contend with the Japanese carmaker’s decision to withdraw from the UK market.

Laba says the dealerships only formed a small part of the business and the company are due to receive compensation.

Commenting on the accounts, he said: ‘The directors are extremely pleased with this result, given the extraordinary circumstances associated with 2020.

‘The business was effectively non operational or at best only partially operational for months during the two Covid-19 generated lockdowns, firstly from late March to early June, and then again in November, when there was a partial lockdown.