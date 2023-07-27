Golfer gets a Hyundai hole in one at car dealership’s charity day in aid of children with cancer

A Hyundai dealership in Cheshire has helped a golf player win a new Ioniq 6 while supporting a children’s cancer charity.

Corkills Northwich Hyundai has been a long-term supporter of The Joshua Tree and its fundraising efforts were rewarded in style at the charity’s 2023 annual golf day hosted by Mottram Hall Golf Club in Mottram.

Players were invited to attempt a hole in one on the 11th, par 3 hole at a range of 190 yards for a chance to win the £50,000 car, which was being offered by Corkills.

Holes in one are a popular challenge among car dealerships and golfers, even though the chances of anyone managing the incredible feat are astronomical.

However, it did actually happen on this occasion, with the winning golfer, who wanted to remain anonymous, taking to the tee mid-morning.

You can watch the lucky player sink their hole in one in the video at the top of this story.

Sixty players took part during the golf day and their £20 donations for a single attempt went towards the £4,500 overall total raised on the day.

Corkills group operations director Jason Chisnall said: ‘To get a hole in one is an incredible achievement, but to do it in such style and at The Joshua Tree’s annual event was sensational.

‘We were delighted to be able to display the amazing all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6 on the day, but to award it as a prize too is brilliant for everyone involved.’

Danielle Percival, head of family support at The Joshua Tree, said: ‘We are very grateful to Corkills for their ongoing support in helping The Joshua Tree to raise vital funds so we can continue to support families affected by childhood cancers across Cheshire, north-west England and north Wales.

‘Their ongoing support is hugely appreciated by us all, and the collaboration comes during a time of growth for the charity as we embark upon the next stage of our development.’

Corkills’ marketing agency, Rockfield Media, managed the initiative and worked with the WorldWide Hole N’One insurance company, which provided the policy to cover the prize – the first claim of this type the insurance company has ever had!